Cancer

Université de Montréal patents new GTPase KRAS inhibitors

Dec. 4, 2025
Université de Montréal has disclosed GTPase KRAS G12D mutant inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and immunological disorders.
