BioWorld - Saturday, December 6, 2025
See today's BioWorldSee today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Høeg appointment as acting CDER director tied to vaccine strategy?

Dec. 5, 2025
By Karen Carey
No Comments
After a more than 13-year period of stability with Janet Woodcock as the head of CDER, with Patrizia Cavazzoni taking charge during the next four years of former U.S. President Joe Biden’s tenure, the FDA division has had no fewer than five different people in charge throughout 2025. Up to bat now as acting director is Tracy Beth Høeg, a physician and epidemiologist who co-authored a paper in 2022 with CBER Director Vinay Prasad, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and others demonstrating that COVID-19 boosters and college vaccine mandates were harmful to young men due to myocarditis risks.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA