BioWorld - Saturday, December 6, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

DEE-lightful: Praxis’ phase II results allow stock to flex its muscle

Dec. 5, 2025
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Positive efficacy results led to Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s phase II Embold study in developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) being halted early, propelling the company’s shares dramatically upward.
BioWorld Clinical Neurology/psychiatric Small molecule U.S.