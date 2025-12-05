BioWorld - Friday, December 5, 2025
Endocrine/metabolic

FDA approves IND for CSPC’s SYH-2069 for obesity

Dec. 5, 2025
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA to conduct clinical trials in the U.S. with SYH-2069 for weight management in individuals with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related comorbidity.
