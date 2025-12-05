BioWorld - Friday, December 5, 2025
Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Cancer

CR-001, a PD-1 x VEGF bispecific antibody with potent activity

Dec. 5, 2025
No Comments
Researchers from Crescent Biopharma Inc. and Paragon Therapeutics Inc. presented the preclinical development of CR-001.
