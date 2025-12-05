BioWorld - Friday, December 5, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

Wigen Biomedicine patents new PI3Kα inhibitors

Dec. 5, 2025
Wigen Biomedicine Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has disclosed phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of solid cancers and hematological cancers.
