Lanova Medicines divulges new STn-targeting ADCs

Dec. 5, 2025
Lanova Medicines Ltd. has synthesized antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) comprising antibodies targeting sialyl-Tn antigen (STn) linked to an exatecan derivative through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
