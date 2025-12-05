BioWorld - Friday, December 5, 2025
Cancer

Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical describes new salts of CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors

Dec. 5, 2025
Shandong Luye Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has identified salts of CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
