Cancer

New FGFR3 inhibitors disclosed in Onco3r Therapeutics patent

Dec. 5, 2025
Onco3r Therapeutics BV has divulged fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
