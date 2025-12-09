BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Wave Life, Structure and Ascletis post wins in obesity management
Dec. 8, 2025
By
Lee Landenberger
With new results from Wave Life Sciences Ltd., Structure Therapeutics Inc. and Ascletis Pharma Inc., obesity management drugs continue to move forward in producing weight loss and move the market.
