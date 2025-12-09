BioWorld - Tuesday, December 9, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Wave Life, Structure and Ascletis post wins in obesity management

Dec. 8, 2025
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
With new results from Wave Life Sciences Ltd., Structure Therapeutics Inc. and Ascletis Pharma Inc., obesity management drugs continue to move forward in producing weight loss and move the market.
BioWorld Clinical Endocrine/metabolic Obesity Small molecule U.S.