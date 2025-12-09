BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, December 9, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» 14 psoriasis therapies projected to launch in China by 2027
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
14 psoriasis therapies projected to launch in China by 2027
Dec. 8, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Fourteen therapies to treat moderate to severe psoriasis are expected to enter the Chinese market in the next two years, according to Clarivate and
BioWorld
reports. Eleven of them are being developed by domestic biopharmaceutical firms.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight
Dermatologic
Biosimilar
Monoclonal antibody
Small molecule
Asia-Pacific
China
NDA