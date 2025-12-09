BioWorld - Tuesday, December 9, 2025
New recombinant strain of Mpox virus identified in the UK

Dec. 9, 2025
By Nuala Moran
The UK Health Security Agency has identified a new recombinant strain of Mpox (formerly monkeypox) that contains elements of clade Ib and clade IIb of the virus, in a traveler who recently returned from Asia.
