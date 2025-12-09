BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, December 9, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» New recombinant strain of Mpox virus identified in the UK
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
New recombinant strain of Mpox virus identified in the UK
Dec. 9, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
The UK Health Security Agency has identified a new recombinant strain of Mpox (formerly monkeypox) that contains elements of clade Ib and clade IIb of the virus, in a traveler who recently returned from Asia.
BioWorld
Science
Infection
Europe