Epilepsygtx's $33M advances focal epilepsy gene therapy

Dec. 10, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Epilepsygtx Ltd. has raised a $33 million series A to fund a phase I/IIa trial of EPY-201, a gene therapy for treating drug-resistant focal epilepsy.
