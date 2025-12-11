BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, December 11, 2025
Epilepsygtx's $33M advances focal epilepsy gene therapy
Dec. 10, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
Epilepsygtx Ltd. has raised a $33 million series A to fund a phase I/IIa trial of EPY-201, a gene therapy for treating drug-resistant focal epilepsy.
