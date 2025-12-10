BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
D3 Bio raises $108M series B to move KRAS G12C into phase III
D3 Bio raises $108M series B to move KRAS G12C into phase III
Dec. 10, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
D3 Bio Inc. secured $108 million in a series B financing round Dec. 9 to support its planned phase III program of lead oral KRAS G12C inhibitor, elisrasib (D3S-001).
