D3 Bio raises $108M series B to move KRAS G12C into phase III

Dec. 10, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
D3 Bio Inc. secured $108 million in a series B financing round Dec. 9 to support its planned phase III program of lead oral KRAS G12C inhibitor, elisrasib (D3S-001).
