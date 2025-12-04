BioWorld - Thursday, December 4, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

CTAD 2025: The challenges of combination therapies for dementia

Dec. 4, 2025
By Brian Orelli
No Comments
At the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease 2025 meeting, a panel of experts discussed the need for developing combination therapies for the complex diseases that result in Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.
BioWorld Science Conferences Neurology/psychiatric