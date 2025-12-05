BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Friday, December 5, 2025
Immuno-oncology
Laigo raises €11.5M seed money for targeted protein degradation
Dec. 5, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
Laigo Bio BV has raised €11.5 million (US$13.7 million) in a seed round for the further development of a new approach to inducing targeted protein degradation by E3 ubiquitin ligases.
