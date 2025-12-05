BioWorld - Friday, December 5, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Laigo raises €11.5M seed money for targeted protein degradation

Dec. 5, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Laigo Bio BV has raised €11.5 million (US$13.7 million) in a seed round for the further development of a new approach to inducing targeted protein degradation by E3 ubiquitin ligases.
BioWorld Science Financings Newco news Cancer Bispecific antibody Immuno-oncology Seed