Mirum adds to rare live disease portfolio with $820M Bluejay buy

Dec. 8, 2025
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is buying privately held Bluejay Therapeutics Inc., an $820 million purchase that will bring it Bluejay’s lead asset, brelovitug, for treating chronic hepatitis D virus.
