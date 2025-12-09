BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Mirum adds to rare live disease portfolio with $820M Bluejay buy
Dec. 8, 2025
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is buying privately held Bluejay Therapeutics Inc., an $820 million purchase that will bring it Bluejay’s lead asset, brelovitug, for treating chronic hepatitis D virus.
BioWorld
Deals and M&A
Infection
Monoclonal antibody