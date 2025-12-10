BioWorld - Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

Korean consortium to develop mRNA vaccine for SFTS virus

Dec. 10, 2025
No Comments
A consortium including Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), International Vaccine Institute (IVI), ST Pharm Co. Ltd. and Seoul National University (SNU) is joining forces with CEPI to advance a new AI-designed mRNA vaccine to protect against tick-borne severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS) virus, or Dabie bandavirus. CEPI is providing up to US$16 million to the project, led by IVI, to test the vaccine’s safety and ability to generate a suitable immune response in healthy adults in preclinical and phase I/II trials in Korea.
BioWorld Science Immune Infection Vaccine