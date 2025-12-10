BioWorld - Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Cancer

Prelude Therapeutics divulges new JAK2 inhibitors

Dec. 10, 2025
Prelude Therapeutics Inc. has synthesized tyrosine-protein kinase JAK2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia and graft-vs.-host disease.
