BioWorld - Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Amgen describes new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

Dec. 10, 2025
Amgen Inc. has identified GTPase KRAS (mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents