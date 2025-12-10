BioWorld - Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Cancer

Immuse Therapeutics discovers new LRRK2 inhibitors

Dec. 10, 2025
Immuse Therapeutics Inc. has described heterocyclic compounds acting as leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2; dardarin) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
