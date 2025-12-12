BioWorld - Friday, December 12, 2025
Lilly’s retatrutide shows solid weight loss, reduced knee pain

Dec. 11, 2025
By Karen Carey
Eli Lilly and Co.’s latest phase III results for the obesity and overweight populations suggest its triple agonist, retatrutide, can deliver significant weight loss that, in turn, leads to reduced osteoarthritis knee pain.
