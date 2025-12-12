BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, December 12, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Lilly’s retatrutide shows solid weight loss, reduced knee pain
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Lilly’s retatrutide shows solid weight loss, reduced knee pain
Dec. 11, 2025
By
Karen Carey
No Comments
Eli Lilly and Co.’s latest phase III results for the obesity and overweight populations suggest its triple agonist, retatrutide, can deliver significant weight loss that, in turn, leads to reduced osteoarthritis knee pain.
BioWorld
Clinical
Endocrine/metabolic
Inflammatory
Peptide
U.S.