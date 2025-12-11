BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, December 11, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» China introduces new reimbursement list for innovative drugs
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
China introduces new reimbursement list for innovative drugs
Dec. 11, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
China unveiled its first Commercial Health Insurance Innovative Drug List (CIIDL), reimbursing 19 high-value innovative drugs, including all five domestically developed CAR T therapies as well as treatments for rare diseases and Alzheimer's disease.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Cancer
Asia-Pacific
China
NMPA