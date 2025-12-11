BioWorld - Thursday, December 11, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

China introduces new reimbursement list for innovative drugs

Dec. 11, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
China unveiled its first Commercial Health Insurance Innovative Drug List (CIIDL), reimbursing 19 high-value innovative drugs, including all five domestically developed CAR T therapies as well as treatments for rare diseases and Alzheimer's disease.
BioWorld Regulatory Cancer Asia-Pacific China NMPA