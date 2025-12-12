BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Disco closes €36M seed round to advance surfaceome technology
Dec. 11, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
Disco Pharmaceuticals GmbH announced the final close of its seed round at €36 million (US$42 million), as it shapes up novel targets it has discovered with its surfaceome platform technology for formal preclinical development.
