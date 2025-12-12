BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Arcus shifts effort, bears down on would-be ‘anchor’ in RCC
Dec. 12, 2025
By
Randy Osborne
Arcus Biosciences Inc. and partner Gilead Sciences Inc. are scrapping phase III work with anti-TIGIT antibody domvanalimab after an independent data monitoring committee said the drug will fail in gastric and esophageal cancers.
BioWorld
Clinical
Cancer