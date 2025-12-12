BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, December 12, 2025
Cycle buying Applied Therapeutics to develop CNS drugs
Dec. 12, 2025
By
Lee Landenberger
Cycle Group Holdings Ltd. is buying Applied Therapeutics Inc. for a small fraction of the company’s value when it went public in 2019. Cycle is paying $0.088, nearly 9 cents, in cash per share plus a contingent value right (CVR).
BioWorld
Deals and M&A
Endocrine/metabolic
Small molecule