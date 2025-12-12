Regulatory actions for Dec. 12, 2025

BioWorld - Friday, December 12, 2025
Dec. 12, 2025
Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, and other regulatory decisions and designations: Atossa, BMS, Innocare, Kymera, Praxis, Sanofi, Serina.
