Immunome’s phase III results in desmoid tumors point to NDA

Dec. 15, 2025
By Lee Landenberger
Positive top-line phase III data for Immunome Inc.’s oral, once daily treatment for progressing desmoid tumors have prompted the company to say it plans to submit an NDA to the U.S. FDA in the second quarter of next year. Varegacestat, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor, hit its primary endpoint by significantly improving progression-free survival compared to placebo. The small molecule produced a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement vs. placebo with its 84% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death.
