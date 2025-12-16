BioWorld - Tuesday, December 16, 2025
EU agrees to pharma legislation, but the industry isn’t happy

Dec. 15, 2025
By Nuala Moran
The EU finally reached agreement on an update of the 20-year-old pharmaceutical legislation, more than five years after the EU Commission first put forward the case for reform and following two and a half years of negotiations on the new rules.
