BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, December 16, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» China eclipses Europe for clinical trial starts: LEK report
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
China eclipses Europe for clinical trial starts: LEK report
Dec. 15, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
China’s clinical trial volume has surged to nearly U.S. scale and now tops Europe, sitting at about 80% of U.S. levels and roughly 10% above the EU in 2024.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight
Clinical
Deals and M&A
Asia-Pacific
China
NMPA