China eclipses Europe for clinical trial starts: LEK report

Dec. 15, 2025
By Tamra Sami
China’s clinical trial volume has surged to nearly U.S. scale and now tops Europe, sitting at about 80% of U.S. levels and roughly 10% above the EU in 2024.
