BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, December 17, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
See today's BioWorld
Home
» ADEL wins $1.04B Sanofi deal for tau-targeting Alzheimer’s drug
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
ADEL wins $1.04B Sanofi deal for tau-targeting Alzheimer’s drug
Dec. 16, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
ADEL Inc. closed a year-end licensing deal worth up to $1.04 billion with Sanofi SA for ADEL-Y01, a specific tau-targeting Alzheimer’s disease drug candidate in a U.S. phase I study.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
Deals and M&A
Aging
Musculoskeletal
Neurology/psychiatric
Monoclonal antibody
Asia-Pacific
Europe
FDA
IND