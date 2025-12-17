BioWorld - Wednesday, December 17, 2025
See today's BioWorld AsiaSee today's BioWorld
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

ADEL wins $1.04B Sanofi deal for tau-targeting Alzheimer’s drug

Dec. 16, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
ADEL Inc. closed a year-end licensing deal worth up to $1.04 billion with Sanofi SA for ADEL-Y01, a specific tau-targeting Alzheimer’s disease drug candidate in a U.S. phase I study.
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Aging Musculoskeletal Neurology/psychiatric Monoclonal antibody Asia-Pacific Europe FDA IND