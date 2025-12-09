BioWorld - Tuesday, December 9, 2025
14 psoriasis therapies projected to launch in China by 2027

Dec. 9, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Fourteen therapies to treat moderate to severe psoriasis are expected to enter the Chinese market in the next two years, according to Clarivate and BioWorld reports. Eleven of them are being developed by domestic biopharmaceutical firms.
