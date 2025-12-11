BioWorld - Thursday, December 11, 2025
Infection

N-19004 inhibits biofilm formation in MDR pathogens

Dec. 11, 2025
Researchers from the Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II and collaborators described the antibacterial activity of N-19004, an antagonist of formyl peptide receptor 1 (FPR1).
