BioWorld - Thursday, December 11, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

NMT.001 exerts antiepileptic effects in mice

Dec. 11, 2025
No Comments
Researchers from Neumirna Therapeutics ApS have presented an anti-miR-134 ASO approach named NMT.001 for the potential treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy.
BioWorld Science Conferences Neurology/psychiatric