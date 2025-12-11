BioWorld - Thursday, December 11, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

Zealand Pharma and OTR Therapeutics partner in metabolic diseases

Dec. 11, 2025
No Comments
Zealand Pharma A/S and OTR Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. have signed a multi-program strategic collaboration and license agreement to discover and develop novel therapeutics for metabolic diseases.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Endocrine/metabolic Small molecule