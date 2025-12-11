BioWorld. Link to homepage.
December 11, 2025
Endocrine/metabolic
Zealand Pharma and OTR Therapeutics partner in metabolic diseases
Dec. 11, 2025
Zealand Pharma A/S and OTR Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. have signed a multi-program strategic collaboration and license agreement to discover and develop novel therapeutics for metabolic diseases.
BioWorld Science
Collaboration
Endocrine/metabolic
Small molecule