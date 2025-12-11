BioWorld - Thursday, December 11, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Endocrine/metabolic

Meta Pharmaceutical and Moyuan Pharmaceuticals divulge new LDHA inhibitors

Dec. 11, 2025
Meta Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and Shenzhen Moyuan Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. have synthesized lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents