Vaccine produces DIY Xolair-like antibody, protects against anaphylaxis

Dec. 10, 2025
By Anette Breindl
Researchers at the Institut Pasteur have developed a vaccine that spurred the production of autoantibodies to immunoglobulin E antibodies, protecting vaccinated mice from anaphylaxis.
