Edwards seeks a TAVR two-fer in Medicare coverage petition

Edwards Lifesciences Corp., of Irvine, Calif., petitioned the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to revise the Medicare coverage policy for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) devices on two points, the combination of which would make a big difference for TAVR devices across manufacturers. Edwards requested that CMS explicitly cover TAVR for asymptomatic aortic stenosis patients, a notion well supported by recent data, and bring an end to the coverage with evidence development mandate.