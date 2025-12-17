BioWorld - Wednesday, December 17, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Financings for Dec. 17, 2025

Dec. 17, 2025
Med-tech firms raising money in public or private financings, including: Ferronova, Fractyl Health, Nanit, Ultromics.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Financings