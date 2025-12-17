Acryl raises $28M IPO, aiming to bridge medical divide with AI

Acryl Inc. debuted on South Korea’s Kosdaq Dec. 16, raising ₩42.12 billion ($28.5 million) in an IPO. Shares (KOSDAQ:0007C0) closed at ₩67,000 on the first day, up 243.5% from its offering price, before closing 30% down on Dec. 17 at ₩47,500. Seoul, South Korea-based Acryl sold 2.16 million shares priced at ₩19,500 each. Notably, Acryl won South Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approval of Acryl-D01 software in December 2024, making it the country’s first AI-based digital therapeutic solution for depression screening and diagnosis. The generative AI-based medical software is cleared to analyze patient interviews and medical records and provide a probability score for clinical depression.