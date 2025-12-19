November lifts med-tech deal value to $780M amid uneven 2025

Med-tech M&A value in 2025 totaled about $38.99 billion through November, reflecting a clear slowdown from 2024’s $57.92 billion and well below the peak years of 2021 and 2022, when 11-month totals exceeded $119 billion and $132 billion, respectively. Activity this year has been uneven, with a strong April ($9.04 billion) and July ($7.29 billion) accounting for a large share of the total, while several months posted relatively modest figures. November was particularly quiet, delivering just $5 million in M&A value, down sharply from $1.68 billion in October and marking the weakest month of the year.