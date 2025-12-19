Go Red for Women Venture Fund invests in Ultromics

Ultromics Ltd. secured a strategic investment from the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Venture Fund to advance the use of its technology to help clinicians better identify women suffering from heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). The condition goes undiagnosed in millions of women, who are disproportionately affected by HFpEF. Ultromics’ Echogo Heart Failure software analyzes routine ultrasound scans to quantify heart function and identify patterns that signal HFpEF.