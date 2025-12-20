BioWorld - Saturday, December 20, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Financings for Dec. 19, 2025

Dec. 19, 2025
Med-tech firms raising money in public or private financings, including: Medline, Neuraworx Medical Technology, Profound Medical.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Financings