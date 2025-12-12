BioWorld - Friday, December 12, 2025
Immuno-oncology

Chinese researchers divulge new CD73 inhibitors

Dec. 12, 2025
Scientists at East China Normal University and East China University of Science & Technology have synthesized 5’-nucleotidase (CD73) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
