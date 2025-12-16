BioWorld - Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Cancer

New KIF18A inhibitors disclosed in Inventisbio patent

Dec. 15, 2025
Inventisbio Co. Ltd. and Inventisbio LLC have divulged kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
