BioWorld - Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Apollo AP45 discovers new PERK inhibitors

Dec. 15, 2025
Apollo AP45 Ltd. has described eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2-α kinase 3 (PERK) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents