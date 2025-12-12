BioWorld - Friday, December 12, 2025
Petition claims FDA oops! means COVID-19 vaccines misbranded

Dec. 11, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Restricting the recommended use of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. wasn’t enough. Now the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is trying to get the FDA to revoke the BLAs for all versions of the Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccines.
