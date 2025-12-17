BioWorld - Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Cancer

Onco3r Therapeutics divulges new TP53 stabilizers

Dec. 16, 2025
Onco3r Therapeutics BV has synthesized cellular tumor antigen p53 (TP53) Y220C mutant stabilizers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
