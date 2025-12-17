BioWorld - Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Cancer

Aurora kinase B inhibitors disclosed in Nippon Shinyaku patent

Dec. 16, 2025
Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd. has divulged Aurora kinase B (AURKB; ARK2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of myelofibrosis.
