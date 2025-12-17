BioWorld - Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Cancer

New RAC1 inhibitors disclosed in Kong’s Pharmaceutical patent

Dec. 17, 2025
Kong’s Pharmaceutical Co. has divulged Ras-related C3 botulinum toxin substrate 1 (RAC1; TC25) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and neurologic disorders.
